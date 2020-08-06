Sharon Dubil Helliwell August 8, 1940 - June 24, 2020 Ramona Sharon Dubil Helliwell, 79, of Ramona, passed June 24, 2020, from Alzheimer's. Born August 8, 1940, in San Diego, Sharon was the daughter of Wilton Earl Odom and Blanch Hamilton Odom. Sharon was raised in Chula Vista and graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1958.In 1975, Sharon and her husband Richard "Dick" Dubil moved to Ramona to enjoy a more rural lifestyle. Sharon was a floral designer in Ramona flower shops for many years. An artistic soul, Sharon enjoyed interior design, gardening, and entertaining. Sharon's many hobbies over the years included collecting driftwood for art, macram, pottery, weaving, quilting, antique hunting, and doll collecting. Many Ramona Residents may remember renting Dick and Sharon's Maui Condo for vacations. After the passing of her husband Richard, Sharon met and married William "Bill" Helliwell. During her 13 year marriage to Bill, Sharon retired from floral design and joined him in an active outdoor life. She enjoyed the beach and ocean and even obtained her tandem hang gliding license to accompany Bill in his favorite activity.Sharon is survived by her brother Michael Odom (Lea) of Washington, daughters Sheryl Dubil Woodridge (Dennis) of Lake Elsinore, Leslie Dubil Scherer (Dan) of Ramona, step-daughter Julie Dubil Buchanan of McKinleyville, step-son John Dubil (Julie) of Chico, 13 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
