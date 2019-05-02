Shirley Marchelle Jarrett February 9, 1951 - April 12, 2019 Ramona Shirley Marchelle Jarrett, 68, longtime resident of Ramona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 12, 2019. She was born in La Jolla, to Robert and Josephine Johnston. Shirley met her husband, Paul, when she was 8, and he was 12. They dated through high school and married on her 19th birthday. They moved to Ramona in 1977 and raised their three children, Kimberly, Paul III, and Briana. Shirley was a beautician for more than 40 years in Ramona, working at Hair We Are, until Paul built her own "Shirley's Beauty Salon" where she was able to work her magic and still be able to be home with her kids.Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; her daughter, Kimberly (Eddie) Kraus of Ramona and her son, Paul III (Danielle) Jarrett of Ramona. Her daughter, Briana passed away suddenly in 2008. She also leaves four grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah, Jaydon, and Gavin. Shirley also leaves her brothers, Bob and JJ, and her sister, Cheryl. She will be missed by her many friends and her extended family. Shirley and Paul loved to fish up at Lake Cuyamaca. She was a woman of many talents, accomplished in drawing and painting and a wonderful hairstylist. She enjoyed shopping with her girls and had great style and taste. She adored her animals and could put a smile on everyone's face with her special way of telling stories. There will be a Celebration of Life in Shirley's honor at a later date. The family is grateful for all the love and support that Shirley's many friends have given them during the last few months. Shirley was a woman of great faith, and they are grateful knowing she is in the loving arms of her Lord. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 2, 2019