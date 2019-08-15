|
Susan Mae McWhirter April 30, 1952 - July 31, 2019 Ramona Sue was born on April 30, 1952, in San Diego, California, and passed peacefully in Ramona, California on July 31, 2019. She loved life and shared it with the love of her life, Don McWhirter. They loved to play tennis, camp, boogie board, snorkeling, and she tried to like to scuba diving just because Don love to. They will always be a team! Their children, Leif and Lori, grandchildren, and family, were Sue's greatest treasures!Sue's inner and outer beauty earned her runner-up in the Miss El Cajon pageant. Don said, she was the first place in his bride selection! Sue's enthusiasm for life earned her leadership opportunities, including Pledge President of the LDS Sorority at San Diego State University. Sue was PTA President, Vice President, Volunteer Coordinator at Ramona Elementary. She enjoyed being a soccer mom, T-ball mom, and attending all her kid's activities. Sue served as Relief Society President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also Young Women's Camp Director, Secretary, and Adviser, serving young women for over 20 years. In addition, her devotion to Christ included being a Sunday School and Primary teacher, serving as a Temple worker and both Don and Sue served as senior missionaries to the YSA ward! She faithfully ministered to many sisters for over 40 years.Sue worked as a Special Education Aide for several years at OPMS. She was an artist at flower arranging and taught cake decorating and pastry classes.Her grandchildren adore her and will forever be influenced (as are many) by her example of gratitude. Her genuine smile was always there for everyone, and her positive attitude lifted so many friends and strangers alike. You probably saw her walking hundreds of miles in our Ramona community, enjoying healthy exercise, mentally and physically. Sue successfully left this world better than she found it and will be greatly missed.Sue is survived by her husband (eternal sweetheart), Don of 47 years; son, Leif (Jessica); daughter, Lori; grandchildren: Kaelynn, Brianna and Mark; sister, Sandra (Peg); brother, Rick Isaac; and brother, Nick Isaac (Mary).Services were heldon Wednesday, August 7, at 11 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Ramona,927 9th St. She will be missed by all who knew her and those that didn't know her missed out. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019