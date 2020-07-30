Suzanne Marie Landmark November 3, 1957 - July 6, 2020 Ramona Suzanne Marie Landmark, age 62, passed away from complications of esophageal cancer in her home on July 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born November 3, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Elsie and Raymond Alexander. She married her surviving husband, John Landmark on July 2, 1988.They enjoyed each other's company for 32 years and raised four children along the way.Suzanne lived a wonderful life, residing the majority of it in Ramona, California. She enjoyed her children and put everything she had into raising them. She was a homemaker who loved to sew, cook, and tend to her animals. Suzanne particularly enjoyed her small family farm and even had a small business selling fresh milk and eggs. When she wasn't tending to her animals you could find her enjoying nature, going for walks, and hiking often. She enjoyed these hobbies with the many close friends she made in life, and she cherished those relationships.Suzanne loved the Lord and put her faith in him. During her short battle with cancer, she used the Lord to find her strength and fought bravely.She is survived by her husband John Landmark; sons Luke, Jordan, and Jacob Landmark; her daughter Brooklyn Saremi; and her eight grandchildren Levi, Adelyn, Grant, Mara, Berlin, Connor, Raven, and Kieran Landmark. She loved all of her grandchildren deeply and touched each of their lives. Additionally, Suzanne is survived by her brother Bill Dean, and sisters Kathy Haney and Janette Roerig.A celebration of life will be scheduled for Suzanne at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
