Ramona Tami Sue Bernhardt, 75, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Ramona, California. She was born in Green Castle, Indiana and was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Alice Noel and Herald Patrick Bernhardt.She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Puckett, Judith Hayes, and Nola Chastang, along with her children, Daymon (Vicki) Kenyon, Marian (Saul Salas) Kenyon, and Amy (Noah Bauers) Calderon. She also had eight loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Tami was a longtime resident of Ramona and was known to be a most generous person. She would give you the shirt off her back, the last dollar in her purse, and a place to stay if one needed. She was an avid horse lover and was never seen without a dog.In her younger years she was a model and worked as a seamstress making bikinis and trimming Do Boks (Karate Uniforms) in Pacific Beach.Her whole life was her family and her animals.Tami's celebration of life ceremony will be held on November 23, 2019 from 12:00-2:30 pm at 17953 Dos Picos Park Rd., Ramona, California 92065. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Tami Sue Bernhardt March 20, 1944 - November 6, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019
