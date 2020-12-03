1/1
Terry Lynn Kneeshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ramona
On the evening of November 22, 2020, Terry Lynn Kneeshaw
, amazing wife, mother of three, and Ma to six grandchildren, passed away after a yearlong battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.Terry was born on Thursday, December 22, 1949, in San Diego, CA, to Jean and Bill Harkless. She had a brother named Gary, who she loved dearly. She met George when she was 15 and they became inseparable, they married on August 29, 1970.Terry loved her family with all her heart. She loved to sew, bake, garden, and had a passion for painting. She was truly one of a kind and would brighten your world just walking in the room. She loved anything that sparkled and shined. Terry was incredible and simply the greatest. She worked part-time at an elementary school so she could balance work and raising her three children. Terry was preceded in death by her father, Bill, her mother, Jean, and brother Gary. She is survived by her husband George, her children Gary, Alan, and Kelly, and her grandchildren, Morgan, Garett, Brianna, Sara, Emma, and Carson. Arrangements are being provided by Featheringill Mortuary. Services are pending due to the COVID19 pandemic. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Terry Lynn Kneeshaw December 22, 1949 - November 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Featheringill Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
December 2, 2020
George and Family, please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of your dear wife Terry. May God be with you all and comfort you.
Thomas Evans
Friend
November 30, 2020
George, so sorry for you loss.
Joe and Bev Patton
Friend
November 30, 2020
Prayers and blessings for you George, and your family during this time.
Rick Waritz
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Where do I start ... I was her matron of honor in her wedding, and my husband Gary was George’s best man... We were there for the birth of their three children, Gary, Alan & Kelly... So many wonderful, funny memories Endless desert and river trips I thought of Terry like a sister The four of us were friends for over 50 years ... I know that being here on earth is just our temporary home, that we will see her again ... Until then my dear friend God bless you
Jan Morris
Friend
November 30, 2020
Dear George and family, I am truly sorry for your loss. It has been many years since I have been in contact but I have fond memories of your family. My thoughts are with you
Viki Ward
Friend
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this, George. My thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP Terry.
Glenn McAllister
Friend
November 30, 2020
My memory of Terry was that she was a loving and caring wife and mother. She always had a kind word for me and I cared for her very much. I am truly sorry to all the Kneeshaw family for this great loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Brian Coyne
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick Simica
Friend
November 29, 2020
Terry was my little “sis” on Earth and she will be able to help all her family in Heaven.
She was a great Aunt to my 5 Children and a great Sister to Me. She also did a super Job taking care of my brother, George.
Love you forever, Rosalie, your Big Sis!❤
Rosalie Faye Lorenzen
Family
November 29, 2020
George and family. My heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your wife Terry. She was a wonderful person and a joy to know. Please extend my sympathy to your wonderful family.
david davies
Friend
November 29, 2020
To George Kneewshaw and family, this morning when I saw Terry’s beautiful face in the SD union life Tributes, my heart skipped a beat, I’ve thought about her often and wished I could find her. Well I needn’t search further, she is now at peace, free of illness in the arms of God. I’m sorry for your loss, saying goodbye to those whom we love is so hard.
Terry will not easily be forgotten, I hold her dear in my heart for the years we laughed and shared in the sub-basement of US Financial running the switchboard. This morning I found a picture of her at my wedding in 1977, and she was as beautiful then as in the picture in the paper today.
May your family be close, and gain strength from each other as we enter
the New Year 2021. An angel with outstanding virtue received her wingsGod’s Blessings to your family.

Jojo Giacalone
Friend
November 29, 2020
Kelly Denton
Daughter
November 29, 2020
Terry was a shining light on earth and will continue to shine as a bright star in the heavens above. She will always be an amazing aunt to me and will continue to be in my heart and prayers. Love brenda
Brenda Van der Steen
Family
November 29, 2020
Terry was a such a wonderful and gentle lady and will be irreplaceable to all.
Kenneth and Mary Ann Prue
Friend
November 29, 2020
We loved the lady, such a jewel of a person. She will be missed and unreplaceable to all.

Ken and Mary Ann Prue
Friend
November 29, 2020
George and Family..We are so sorry to hear about Terry...I met her once in 1968, and I wish I could have had the opportunity to meet her more recently..Our deepest condolences to you all..
Larry and Cheryl Pollard
Family
November 29, 2020
Terry was a wonderful woman who loved my cousin George and her children and grandchildren. I was so happy to be able to spend time with them over the past several years both in FL and MA. She will be greatly missed.
Lee Michael
Family
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rich and Judy Bonjorno
November 29, 2020
I met Terry & George when I was about 4 yrs old. My parents, Jan & Gary Morris developed a meaningful friendship with the Kneeshaw’s over the yrs & our families were quite close! They babysat my sisters & I, I babysat Gary, Alan, & Kelly, & Kelly babysat my girls. The Kneeshaw kids were even in my wedding. I have many fun fond memories with the Kneeshaw’s camping in the desert, going to the river, weddings, birthday parties, renting a house from them, & our families being together during the sadness of losing a family member. I remember when I was probably 5 or 6 yrs old my parents went out of town & my sister Sheri & I stayed with Terry & George in their apartment in El Cajon. Terry was at work & George was asleep because he was working night shift then, & I decided I wanted to clean. Not that the apartment wasn’t clean because Terry always kept an emasculate house, but for some reason I wanted to clean. Anyway I wound up using a Brillo pad on the side of their refrigerator which took off the paint !! This became something we laughed about over the yrs. Terry was beautiful on the inside & outside. She always thought of others & made sure to never miss a tradition she started with her family! She will be deeply missed by so many, especially her loving family! She was a one of a kind person. I’m grateful for the memories that I have tucked inside my heart. Until we meet again, I love you Terry Love, Tracy
Tracy Stuhler
Friend
November 29, 2020
Terry was such an inspiration for me!! Loved how she treated her kids and created such wonderful memories (birthdays, Christmas lights, first day of school) etc - and then created those same wonderful memories for her grandkids !! She was such a warm and friendly person!! When I first met her, I knew she would become my friend for life!! Wil miss you, Terry, but I have all our beautiful memories tucked away in my heart forever!! To George, Kell, Gar and Alan - I’ll always be here for anything you might need!!❤❤
Debi Sacco
Friend
November 29, 2020
She was a light even when she didn’t feel great I’m so glad I had the pleasure of calling her a friend she will be truly missed
Cheryl Peck
Friend
November 29, 2020
Terry was truly an angel on earth. Now she's an angel with the Lord and will continue to watch over her family and friends. She was more than a friend to us, she was family. Her love for George, her kids and grandkids will continue to shine. We love you Terry.
Georgi and Burton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved