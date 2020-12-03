I met Terry & George when I was about 4 yrs old. My parents, Jan & Gary Morris developed a meaningful friendship with the Kneeshaw’s over the yrs & our families were quite close! They babysat my sisters & I, I babysat Gary, Alan, & Kelly, & Kelly babysat my girls. The Kneeshaw kids were even in my wedding. I have many fun fond memories with the Kneeshaw’s camping in the desert, going to the river, weddings, birthday parties, renting a house from them, & our families being together during the sadness of losing a family member. I remember when I was probably 5 or 6 yrs old my parents went out of town & my sister Sheri & I stayed with Terry & George in their apartment in El Cajon. Terry was at work & George was asleep because he was working night shift then, & I decided I wanted to clean. Not that the apartment wasn’t clean because Terry always kept an emasculate house, but for some reason I wanted to clean. Anyway I wound up using a Brillo pad on the side of their refrigerator which took off the paint !! This became something we laughed about over the yrs. Terry was beautiful on the inside & outside. She always thought of others & made sure to never miss a tradition she started with her family! She will be deeply missed by so many, especially her loving family! She was a one of a kind person. I’m grateful for the memories that I have tucked inside my heart. Until we meet again, I love you Terry Love, Tracy

Tracy Stuhler

Friend