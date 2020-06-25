Thomas Alexander Gaines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Thomas "Tag" Gaines, 61, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. Tag was born in Encino, California, and grew up in Long Beach, California. Tag loved hot-rodding street racers, cars, trucks, and tractors. He loved working with his hands and was very skilled. He was a certified welder, journeyman electrician, journeyman diesel mechanic, heavy equipment operator, licensed water distribution operator, and class A truck driver, to name a few of his many talents.These skills served him well throughout his 30 years in the fire service, which he loved. He worked at Julian Cuyamaca Fire District and Intermountain Fire as an EMT, Fire Apparatus Engineer, and Fire Captain. He worked at the Ramona Air Attack Base as an Aviation Ground Support Specialist and Fire Retardant Mix Master. His inventive mind, along with his love of the fire service, led him to develop safer and more modern firefighting apparatus and equipment. His innovative delivery system for fire retardant chemicals had him working with the Australian government.When he wasn't firefighting, he pursued his love of agronomy and soil science, becoming a rancher and cattleman in Murrieta, California. After retiring from firefighting, he became a dealer for Alforex Seed and Vermeer Farm Equipment.Tag was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints through which he met his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Gaines of Ramona, California. They were married on Sept 7, 2018.Everyone was Tag's friend, and he loved meeting new people. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Thomas Alexander Gaines November 20, 1958 - June 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bonham Brothers & Stewart Mortuary
321-12th St
Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-1678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved