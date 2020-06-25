Ramona Thomas "Tag" Gaines, 61, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. Tag was born in Encino, California, and grew up in Long Beach, California. Tag loved hot-rodding street racers, cars, trucks, and tractors. He loved working with his hands and was very skilled. He was a certified welder, journeyman electrician, journeyman diesel mechanic, heavy equipment operator, licensed water distribution operator, and class A truck driver, to name a few of his many talents.These skills served him well throughout his 30 years in the fire service, which he loved. He worked at Julian Cuyamaca Fire District and Intermountain Fire as an EMT, Fire Apparatus Engineer, and Fire Captain. He worked at the Ramona Air Attack Base as an Aviation Ground Support Specialist and Fire Retardant Mix Master. His inventive mind, along with his love of the fire service, led him to develop safer and more modern firefighting apparatus and equipment. His innovative delivery system for fire retardant chemicals had him working with the Australian government.When he wasn't firefighting, he pursued his love of agronomy and soil science, becoming a rancher and cattleman in Murrieta, California. After retiring from firefighting, he became a dealer for Alforex Seed and Vermeer Farm Equipment.Tag was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints through which he met his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Gaines of Ramona, California. They were married on Sept 7, 2018.Everyone was Tag's friend, and he loved meeting new people. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Thomas Alexander Gaines November 20, 1958 - June 12, 2020
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.