Thomas William Page February 15, 1938 - May 29, 2020 Ramona The world lost an amazing man on May 29, 2020. He wasn't loud or in the spotlight, in fact most did not know he was around. He lived quietly and unassuming. He had amazing patience and kindness. He was never judgmental or harsh and never lost his temper. He seemed to always go with the flow and had the best dry sense of humor. He led a simple life making a difference by his example and love; his family always came first. You would never know the adventures he had. Born in Los Angeles to Thomas Emmett Page and Mary Margaret (Regan) Page, he grew up in Los Angeles and went to St. Josephs Elementary School and graduated from Loyola High School in 1957. He worked as a theater projectionist after high school. He soon met the love of his life and best friend, Mary Linda Von Der Ahe. The two went on a date and she had asked to see his class ring, she kept it so he had to call her back. They were married in Cathedral Chapel on June 21, 1958, they picked that day "because it was the longest day of the year."In 1966 he moved his growing family of his wife and two daughters to Baltimore, Maryland, for a short time so he could attend dry cleaning school. After graduating from the school, he moved the family to Catalina Island, where he and his wife opened Catalina Dry Cleaners. During this time his son was born. While on the island he met Islander Steve Dawes, and the two shared a love of cars and auto racing. The two competed in the grueling Baja 1000. Tom and Mary got the racing bug, and this started a new chapter for the family. They met many wonderful people on the island and always kept a piece of the island in their heart.In 1970 he moved the family to Corona Del Mar, and he and Mary started Page Racing Enterprises and opened a machine shop. They went big and purchased an Indy race car. They hired driver Mike Hiss, and in 1972 he was named Rookie of the Year driving for Page Racing Enterprises. They continued with racing and the machine shop but decided they wanted to move back to a small town. In 1976 wanting a new adventure and to enjoy their growing number of animals and horses, he moved the family to Ramona. He loved the hospitality and openness of the country setting. The family started a horse breeding business and raised Appaloosas and Arabian horses. Eventually just raising Arabian horses. Their horses went on to produce many champions. One Arabian filly RL La Linda, was the high selling filly at the prestigious Lasma Arabian Yearling Sale. He and his wife eventually enjoyed retirement together until her passing in February of 2000. Tom enjoyed history and decided to travel to the places he enjoyed reading about. Some of these being Alaska, Germany, Venice, and his favorite place was Ireland, home of his ancestors. While in Ireland, he found out he was eligible to become an Irish Citizen if he could show proof of his lineage. He started an extensive search and a continued interest in genealogy. His record gathering paid off. He became a dual citizen of the US and Ireland. Something he was so proud of, being 100% Irish. He also got his Irish passport. Another passion was building elaborate models. Including the historical airplanes of the Wright Brothers and WWll fighter planes. Beautiful Chris-Craft boats, Riverboats, and Tug boats. He also enjoyed the difficult and complex Legos. He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Mary Linda, his sister Patricia Ann Page, brother-in-law Harry Von Der Ahe, sister-in-law Teresa Jasper and his parents. He leaves behind his three children Mimi (Bob) Schulty, Deborah King both of Ramona and Bill (Iliza) Page of Mirana, AZ.; sister Kathleen Marie Page of Escondido; sisters in-law Gretchen Krylow of La Jolla and Ann Von Der Ahe of Arcadia; brothers-in-law Fred Von Der Ahe of Newport Beach, Vincent (Nan) Von Der Ahe of Laguna Beach and Ted (Diane) Von Der Ahe of Pasadena. He leaves behind grandchildren, Michael (Paige) Page, Zachary (Kaitlyn) Page, Kayla Page, Tanner (Jaime) Page, Iyanla Page and those who called him Grandpa Tom- Jessica (Joey) Martin, Katrina (Alex) Hoodwin, Kasandra Toll. Also, five great-grandchildren, including three who called him "The Great One" Liam Page, Abigail Page, and Logan Page; and many nieces and nephews. He had many he considered family even though they were not related. Rudy Maltos and family were also very special to Tom and Mary.A private viewing and burial at Ramona Nuevo Gardens took place on June 8. A funeral mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and reception will be held in Ramona at a later date when we can all come together and share a life well lived. The family has suggested that donations be given in his name to the American Heart Association
