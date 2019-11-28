Home

Timothy Wayne Brean

Ramona Timothy Wayne Brean passed away in peace on October 22nd, 2019. Tim was born on April 21, 1961, at Sharp Memorial Hospital, San Diego, California.He moved to Ramona in 1972, where he became active in the local 4-H club and football teams. Tim played linebacker for Ramona High School all four years and continued to follow and support the Bulldogs throughout his life.After graduating from RHS, Tim worked as a construction worker throughout Ramona and San Diego County before settling down on the Family ranch. Tim was an avid fisherman, enjoyed spending time riding his three-wheeler in the desert, and loved his dogs, cats, and reptiles. Tim was predeceased by his mother, Martha Brean, and brother, Russell Brean. He is survived by his father, Jerry Brean, and his brother, Johnny Brean. The family will be holding services on Sunday, December 1st, at 2:00 p.m. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Timothy Wayne Brean April 21, 1961 - October 22,
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019
