Verlan M. LeBaron Jr.
1952 - 2020
Verlan M. LeBaron, Jr.
November 16, 1952 - August 25, 2020
Ramona
Verlan M. LeBaron Jr. of Ramona, California, 67, passed away on August 25, 2020. Born November 16, 1952, he was the eldest of 58 brothers and sisters. A talented residential contractor, Verlan was a master craftsman in a handful of trades. His career spanned 50 years. He built many homes in the San Diego Country Estates and Ramona. Generous and kind with an affable personality, he formed lasting friendships with those he worked with.Outside of work, Verlan was an avid reader of long-forgotten authors. He embodied the calm, wise nature of a mountain of literature. He was quick to share his wisdom with his family and friends, prescribing old books to fit the current circumstance.Other than reading, Verlan had two hobbies, archery and welding. He created many durable furnishings and artistic statuettes from recycled objects. He loved life and relished the simple things. He was authentic and honest. He gave everything for those he loved, and he loved them unconditionally. As a father, his children never doubted that he loved them. They cherish numerous family road trips to places like Denali National Park, Yellowstone, and Yosemite. Verlan enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed visiting his children and grandchildren in Alaska. A resident of Ramona for more than 40 years, he loved the sunny little valley he called home. Verlan is survived by his loving wife Josefina, his three children, Josefina's three children, and their grandchildren. Verlan grew up in Mexico. He will be buried near the peaceful town of Galeana, Chihuahua, not far from Colonia LeBaron, a farming community where his Mother and many of his siblings reside. Because of current gathering restrictions, no service is planned in Ramona at this time. The family would like to hold a celebration of life with friends at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel

Published in Ramona Sentinel on Sep. 3, 2020.
