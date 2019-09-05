|
Ramona Victoria A. Cavallari, age 61, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Ramona due to natural causes. She was a life long resident of Ramona, graduated from Ramona High School and was a past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters Bethel 178 of Ramona. She worked for Bank of America for 41 years.She was beloved in the community and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Cavallari; and their daughters, Tiffany Arden of Colorado, and Melissa Cavallari of San Diego; as well as her sister, Adele Totman of Washington. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Relyk and Thy'an Arden of Colorado.A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 7, at 11 am, at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 1735 Main St., in Ramona. There will be a reception following.Vicky loved dogs, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Rescued Pup at www.rescuedpup.com/donate.Bonham Bros & Stewart Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Victoria Ann Cavallari November 3, 1957 - August 26, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019