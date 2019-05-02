Ramona "Shorty" went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10th, 2019, after a short but valiant battle with cancer.Shorty as he was known to most, was born December 11, 1943, in Patterson, NJ. He received his A&P license out of high school and was working for Sikorsky Aircraft when Uncle Sam came calling. Shorty enlisted in the Navy before the army could draft him. After boot camp, he was transferred to San Diego and never left. He served three tours to Vietnam. When released from active duty he joined the Naval Reserve, retiring as a Command Master Chief with 30 years of service. Shorty moved to Ramona, in 1983. He served as a Deacon in the Ramona Presbyterian Church, was a National Ski Patroller, loved traveling, enjoyed building his own little resort at home, but he especially enjoyed taking care of his wife. Shorty was an easy-going guy that always wore a smile and made people laugh.A Memorial Service will be held at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church on May 4th, at 10:30 am, and the VFW will honor him on June 8th, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Shorty's name to the or to The Elizabeth Hospice. He will be sorely missed by family and friends all across this great nation. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Warren Shorty' Gery December 11, 1943 - April 10, 2019 Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 2, 2019