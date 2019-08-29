|
Ramona Bill Howells was born September 28th, 1927, in Los Angeles, CA, and passed away on August 16th, 2019. Bill was a well-known member of the Ramona Community since 1971. He worked as a meat manager for Alpha Beta Market the majority of his 67-year career until retiring in 2014. After moving to Ramona, he opened and operated Ramona Meats for several years. As an active member of Ramona 4-H, Bill helped to establish the Ramona fairgrounds.One of Bill's greatest joys and highest honors as a World War II Navy Veteran (The Greatest Generation) was to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in May of 2018. As a devoted Catholic, he was a Third-Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Council #4039, in Downey, CA. Bill and his wife Betty became faithful members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church when moving to Ramona. He was a dedicated and loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, survived by his wife, Betty of 68 years; and Children, Chris (Laurie), Randy (Marie), Gina, David (Cindy), Gary (Brandy), Tim (Ann), and Marty (Dorise). Bill was loved by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.Mass Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with a reception immediately following at the church hall. The family will have a private burial at Miramar National Cemetery at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel William A. Bill' Howells September 27, 1927 - July 16, 2019
Published in the Ramona Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019