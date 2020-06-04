William James Kelly November 20, 1953 - April 18, 2020 Ramona Bill Kelly passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, at Pomerado Hospital with his wife by his side. Bill was born in Oakland, California, to James & Patricia Kelly on November 20, 1953. They moved to Ramona in April of 1967, and he graduated from R.H.S. in 1972. Bill then wed his high school sweetheart Phyllis on February 3,1974, and they just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary!Bill worked at Ramenco in Ramona as a machinist before continuing his career at Lockheed Martin for many years, until he fell ill with a pulmonary/respiratory disease that he fought a good fight against until the end! Bill was a strong-willed individual who just celebrated 15 years of sobriety with the help of God, his family, and extended family. We all couldn't be prouder of his determination and accomplishments. Bill was the most wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle, papa, and friend anyone could ask for. His big heart, wonderful smile, and the love he had for his family and everyone he knew will be sadly missed but never forgotten.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda, and grandson Traden. He is survived by his wife and their five children Travis (Elise), Tracie (Bobby) Groves, Tysen (Brittney), Troy (Desiree), and Todd (Amanda); his sister Laura (Victor) Peterson, Connie (David) O'Nan; brother Patrick; brother-in-law Paul Wilson; and his nieces and nephew. Bill also has 13 grandchildren he adored, and they loved their Papa very much!A celebration of life will be held at 2pm, on June 13, 2020 at 3065 Hwy 67. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ramona Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2020.