William Lester Groves May 28, 1927 - July 2, 2020 RAMONA William Lester Groves "Bill", 93, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on July 2, 2020, in Ramona, California. Bill was born on May 28, 1927 to Verlin and Jessie Groves on a farm near Brasstown, North Carolina, and grew up helping his family raise animals, and harvest crops on another farm at Blairsville, GA. Bill taught himself to play the guitar at a young age and loved old folk songs, like Wabash Cannonball and other tunes by heroes he listened to on WSM radio-The Grand Ol' Opry. Bill joined the Marine Corp at age 17 with his dad's blessing and shipped off for the Pacific Theater from Camp Lejune, NC. in April 1945. Bill saw action at Okinawa and was wounded there on June 20, 1945. After healing at Marine barracks in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Bill went home and worked for the National Biscuit Company (NABISCO) in Atlanta, then on to Canton, OH, in a boiler factory and Detroit, MI, working for Dodge Bros. He came back home shortly thereafter where he and a friend heard of opportunity in San Diego. This is where Bill met a cute blonde named Mona Churning while working at Convair and Ryan Aeronautics in 1956. They married later that year in Yuma, Arizona. Bill and Mona moved to Ramona, CA. in 1959, with one son and another to join him later, then a daughter. Bill worked for Hubert Hatch at the Shell Oil Co. plant in Ramona after leaving Ryan in 1962. Then in 1967, Shell Oil told Mr. Hatch they were closing the plant at 4th and Main. Bill and Mona had enough savings to buy the assets and start Ramona Oil Company on July 1, 1968. The rest as they say is history. Bill played a big part in starting two churches in Ramona; Calvary Community Church in 1965, and later, the melding of that membership with Grace Church to become Grace Community Church in 1972. Bill also dedicated service in the Kiwanis Club of Ramona for 50 years, being the only member to serve on every standing committee at least once. He served as a Cub Scout Cub master, a Boy Scout leader and in 1972, as president of Ramona Little League, Bill brought the first ever North County championship tournament to Ramona. Bill never gave up his love of gardening or raising beef cattle. More than once, Morrie Shidner complemented Bill on his beef finishing technique. Bill also continued to play with trucks and cars. His love of old Fords never ended and he enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts as a member of the Pick-Ups Limited truck club for over 20 years. He still wanted to finish that 1940 Ford coupe he held onto for so long. Bill was a loving and devoted husband to his best friend and wife, Mona for 63 years. Bill was also a very proud father of their sons, Bill Jr. (Bonnie), Bob (Peggy) and daughter, Barri, all of Ramona and grandchildren, Bob Groves, Jr. (Tracie) of Ramona, CA, Kenny Groves of Peoria, AZ, Tom Groves of Ramona, CA, and great-grandchildren, Journey Groves and Kenny Groves, Jr. Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Lorene Bryant and Mary Weaver, twin brothers, Ray and Jay Groves, brothers, Tom Groves, Grady Groves and Jack Groves. The Groves family would like to thank everyone in the community for their prayers and support during this time. Bill will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery with Marine Corp honors on August 4, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests a donation be made to the Kiwanis Club of Ramona, P.O. Box 275, Ramona, CA 92065 or the American Legion, Post 332, 1750 Walnut Street, Ramona, CA 92065. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel