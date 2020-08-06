William Thomas Hildrup Tulloch October 6, 1925 - July 22, 2020 RAMONA William "Bill" Thomas Hildrup Tulloch passed away peacefully at home in Witch Creek, CA, on July 22, 2020 at the age of 94.Bill was born on October 6, 1925, in San Diego, CA to Thomas Hildrup Tulloch and Eleanor Pratt Tulloch. He is preceded in death by siblings, Thomas, Scott, Page, Katherine, and Julia.Bill grew up in the San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Hills and Point Loma. He shared stories of the days he spent riding his bike all over Mission Hills and riding horses with his sister from Point Loma to Mission Valley. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1944. After high school, he served in the second Marine Division during World War II and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.After the war, Bill earned a two-year degree in Animal Husbandry from UC Davis. In the Fall of 1949, he was hired to work on a cattle ranch owned by George Sawday. During this time, Bill met his wife, Betty Anne Cumming. They were married on June 22, 1952, and that was the beginning of a wonderful loving life together. They raised their children; Ben, Janet, Margaret, and Lucy on the family cattle ranch near Pine Valley, CA instilling in them a strong sense of family and a love of the land. The ranch has been passed down through many generations known as the Sawday Ranch which became Tulloch Family Partners in 1993. Bill was dedicated to preserving the ranch to pass on to his children and actively involved in the operations of the business until two years ago. His grandchildren have many fond memories of being on the ranch with their Grandpa.Bill worked long hours but was also a great family man who found time to enjoy family activities such as camping trips to Lake Powell, river rafting on the Colorado River, off-road races in Borrego and being present for every 4-H Field Day and County Fair when his kids were participating. Bill loved the outdoors and found true happiness being in nature. He loved to fish and enjoyed a bi-annual fishing trip to Baja with his brother-in-law which included off-road adventures in their Jeeps. After their children were grown, Bill and Betty Anne enjoyed travelling, Western Livestock Journal Ranch Tours in the US and Canada and train trips through the US, Mexico, and Canada.Throughout his life Bill devoted time and energy to promoting the cattle industry and agriculture. He was a lifetime member of the California Cattlemen's Association and served on the California Beef Council from 1964-1985 (Chairman in 1981). He served on the Board of the San Diego County-Imperial Cattlemen's Association (President for three terms). Bill was appointed to the Board of the 22nd District Agricultural Association by Governor Ronald Reagan and served for seven years (one term as President). He was Past President of the San Diego County Farm Bureau and awarded Farmer of the Year in 1967. As President of the Mtn. Empire Unified School District Board for 14 years he had the privilege of presenting all four of his children their diplomas.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Anne, son, Ben (Kelly), daughters, Alyson (Brian Connolly) (great granddaughter, Charlotte), Lindsey (Bennet Mebane), daughter, Janet, daughter, Margaret (Glenn Drown), children, Cameron and Sarah, daughter, Lucy (Phil Bryson), children, Lyle and Acacia. Bill always had a smile on his face and will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and ability to tell a great story. Bill's life was well lived and touched others in wonderful ways.The family would like to thank Sustainer Home Care of Ramona and The Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido for the compassion and care they gave Bill.At Bill's request, a private family service will be held. Donations can be made to the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Del Mar, CA, 92014. In the memo line write "Tulloch Endowed Scholarship". Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ramonasentinel