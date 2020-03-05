|
Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott Rancho Santa Fe Ann was born in London, England, and grew up in New York City. She was the daughter of Max Mayer and Lili Chromecek, emigrants from The Czech Republic. She received a Masters of Mathmatics at The University of Minnesota. In 1971, Tom and Ann met in New York. Their love and romance carried them to far off destinations and Tom's medical studies (Hand and Reconstructive Surgery) and practice. They also lived in Madison, Guadalajara, Pasadena, Miami, London, Stanford campus, and eventually settled in Rancho Santa Fe, California.Ann was an analyst for Hewlett Packard. She was involved at the R. Roger Rowe School along with a number of local charitable organizations such as The Vista Hill Foundation and Corazon de Vida. In her retirement, she enjoyed celebrating her grandchildren, traveling the world, time in the garden, and creating inimitable ceramic pieces.She was a pillar of strength and grace to the community and her family. She passed of an extremely rare and grave condition.She is survived by Thomas Sergott), her husband of 48 years; three children, Mark Sergott and wife Kelly Sergott, Monica and husband Sean Moreland, and Michael Sergott; five grandchildren, Brody, Dane and Brynn Sergott, Bennett and Victoria Moreland, along with her sister, Alice Susan Hoover.The celebration of life will be held at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on March 21, at 2 p.m. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Mar. 5, 2020