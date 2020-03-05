Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sergott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott Obituary
Ann Maureen Mayer Sergott Rancho Santa Fe Ann was born in London, England, and grew up in New York City. She was the daughter of Max Mayer and Lili Chromecek, emigrants from The Czech Republic. She received a Masters of Mathmatics at The University of Minnesota. In 1971, Tom and Ann met in New York. Their love and romance carried them to far off destinations and Tom's medical studies (Hand and Reconstructive Surgery) and practice. They also lived in Madison, Guadalajara, Pasadena, Miami, London, Stanford campus, and eventually settled in Rancho Santa Fe, California.Ann was an analyst for Hewlett Packard. She was involved at the R. Roger Rowe School along with a number of local charitable organizations such as The Vista Hill Foundation and Corazon de Vida. In her retirement, she enjoyed celebrating her grandchildren, traveling the world, time in the garden, and creating inimitable ceramic pieces.She was a pillar of strength and grace to the community and her family. She passed of an extremely rare and grave condition.She is survived by Thomas Sergott), her husband of 48 years; three children, Mark Sergott and wife Kelly Sergott, Monica and husband Sean Moreland, and Michael Sergott; five grandchildren, Brody, Dane and Brynn Sergott, Bennett and Victoria Moreland, along with her sister, Alice Susan Hoover.The celebration of life will be held at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on March 21, at 2 p.m. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -