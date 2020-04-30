|
Rancho Santa Fe Longtime Rancho Santa Fe resident Barbara Bray died peacefully on April 20."Barbara Baby," as she was affectionately called by her family, was a community leader in the 1960s and 70s, and we are all blessed by her development of the horseback trail system and many beautification projects The Ranch enjoys today. She was an avid and accomplished equestrian and instilled that passion in both her beloved daughters. A beautiful woman who was known for her fun and elegant hats, she will be missed by a close circle of friends with whom she met several times a week at Thyme on the Ranch, the golf club, and the Breeze. Barbara developed Crown Ranch Orchards, commercial apple orchards in Julian, and was a published poet who delighted her friends with personal poems and limericks on their birthdays.Along with her family, her lovely Tudor home and gardens were her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bray, and is survived by her daughters, Diana Shefte of Avalon, CA, and Debbie Broaddus of Fredericksburg, TX; her two grandchildren, David Shefte, and Alison Mitchell, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Apr. 30, 2020