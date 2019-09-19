|
|
Catherine E. Barry Rancho Santa Fe Our beloved mother, Catherine E. Barry, passed away this past Saturday, September 7, 2019. While we are overcome with our loss, we feel so fortunate and forever grateful for having such a truly amazing Mother. Catherine touched the lives of many throughout her career as a teacher and real estate agent. She had an incredible ability to make people feel special and cared for. She was truly loved by all who knew her and will be missed by many.Catherine is survived by her adult children, Laura, Jason, and Sean; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Connor, Lindsey, Cole, Carly, Kennedy, Brett and Kendall. Join us for a memorial ceremony on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contact Catherine's office to donate to one of the charities of Catherine's choice. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview August 14, 1945 - September 7, 2019
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Sept. 19, 2019