Rancho Santa Fe Charles Chuck' Theodore Kuechler passed away on the evening of February 19, 2020. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Chuck was born in Alhambra, California, the eldest son of Theodore and Helen (Dyer) Kuechler. He attended Occidental College, UCLA, and California State University, Los Angeles, earning a Master's in Business. Chuck then pursued a forty-five-year career in financial services. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in New York City in the Management Training Program. He managed brokerage offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Phoenix, and San Francisco. As the offices grew and prospered, he felt honored to lead, mentor, and inspire many people. Chuck had a great sense of humor, which found its way into all aspects of his work and home life.Chuck moved his young family to Rancho Santa Fe in 1974. He was a member of the Stock and Bond Club, a founding member of the Rancho Santa Fe Polo Club. He loved fishing, tennis (founding member of Newport Beach Tennis Club), the sea (part-owner of Chris Craft Dealership on Shelter Island 1979 with Dr. Jim Russell), but mostly his friends and family. He spent his leisure time Deep Sea Sportfishing, adventuring, and fishing in Baja, California. Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Schon Kuechler of Rancho Santa Fe; 2 daughters, Kimberly Kuechler Unger of San Mateo and Krista Kuechler of Rancho Santa Fe and four grandchildren."Good night, sweet Prince, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."The family will be holding a private ceremony at sea to celebrate his life. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview Charles T. Kuechler June 29, 1935 - February 19, 2020
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Mar. 12, 2020