David Nicholas Somich 1978 - 2019 Rancho Santa Fe David Nicholas Somich, 41, died peacefully at home in San Diego on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with his wife and children by his side after a long battle with Melanoma. Nicholas was born to David and Janell (Ross) Somich and raised in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.Nicholas attended Hickory High School. He graduated with high distinctions and honors with a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in Finance from Pennsylvania State University in 2000. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree with honors from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania. Over the years, Nicholas worked for TD Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Citadel Investment Group. He was currently employed as a Financial Analyst with Verition Fund Management. Nicholas married the love of his life, Tamara Lynn (Fiscus) Somich, on June 29, 2002. He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. Nicholas' two children, Alexander David (13) and Isabelle Grace (9), were his pride and joy. Nicholas loved to watch his son play baseball, and his daughter perform ballet. He valued family time more than anything. Nicholas is survived by his wife, Tami Somich; children, Alex and Izzy Somich; parents, David and Janell Somich; siblings, Jonathan Somich (Brenda), Natalie Goguen (Keith); nieces/nephews, Cordelia Goguen, Rowen Somich and Lucy Goguen. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Donna (Polley) Fiscus; father-in-law, Robert Fiscus; brother-in-law, Robert Fiscus, Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and cousin, Jason Gruitza. A private graveside service was held for family on October 28, 2019, at El Camino Memorial Cemetery in San Diego. Donations in memory of D. Nicholas Somich can be made to Camp Kesem10586 W. Pico Blvd., #196Los Angeles, CA 90064https://donate.kesem. org/give/54867/#!/donation/checkoutand Melanoma Research FoundationPO Box 759329, Baltimore, MD, 21275-9329https://melanoma.org/ how-to-help/give/ Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Nov. 7, 2019