Edward William Wedbush September 14, 1932 - January 5, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe It is with profound sadness that the Wedbush family announces the passing of Edward W. Wedbush, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His wife and three children were by his side as he passed away at his home on Sunday January 5th, 2020. Mr. Wedbush was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1932, the oldest of William and Edith Wedbush's five children. The family lived on the modest wages of his father's 45 year career as an electrician for the public utility. Wedbush credits his Depression Era upbringing for his economic discipline. He graduated high school at 16 and with parents unable to afford college, he applied for and received an engineering scholarship from Wagner Electric Corporation. In June of 1955, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, at which point Wedbush and childhood friend also created Wedbush and Company. As Edward was building Wedbush & Company, he earned another work-study scholarship opportunity but this one for a Masters in Business at University of California Los Angeles. Through the end of the 1950's, Ed worked at his investment firm while balancing work, an MBA program and later an engineering PhD. Mr. Wedbush is known for his tireless work ethic and unwavering frugality which permeated his daily life and became embodied in the culture of the firm. Mr. Wedbush lived the great American dream which spanned simple midwestern roots to renowned financial achievements while always maintaining his distinctly grounded and widely admired character. Mr. Wedbush's consistently conservative growth strategy is credited with the firm's 65 years of success. He was also known for his commitment to an entrepreneurial culture, disciplined financial management and exceptional customer care which resulted in persistent profitability and financial security for their investors' long-term interests.Mr. Wedbush's passion was his work but his life was made complete by his wife Jean of 59 years, their two sons Gary and Eric, daughter Leigh Ann, 10 grandchildren, and his interests of tennis, baseball and swimming. Services will be held on January 25th, Saturday, at 1 pm at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Jan. 16, 2020