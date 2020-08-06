Elisabeth Cordle Creutz

Elisabeth Bettie' Cordle Creutz June 19, 1941 - June 26, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe Elisabeth ("Bettie") Cordle Creutz died on June 26th, 2020, at her home in Rancho Santa Fe after a brief illness. Bettie was born to Joseph Claiborne Cordle and Mabel Deering Smith Cordle in Greensboro, NC, in 1941.She attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro) and majored in French. Shortly after graduation, she began a career at the US National Science Foundation (NSF) in Washington, DC, providing administrative support for the National Science Board, the advisory and oversight body for the NSF.At the NSF, Bettie met and fell in love with Dr. Edward Creutz, a widower and the Assistant Director for Research at the Foundation. In 1974 they were married and lived in Bethesda, MD, until moving to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1977. For ten years they lived in this idyllic paradise immersing themselves in the cultures, languages, and natural history of Polynesia. Bettie was a frequent volunteer at research sites operated throughout Hawaii by the Bishop Museum.In 1987, they moved back to the Creutz family residence in Rancho Santa Fe and spent years enjoying the southern California climate and taking frequent trips throughout North America to visit friends and family, and to hike through natural areas to find and photograph native orchid species. Bettie was a highly active and vocal participant in the annual meetings of the Native Orchid Conference. After Ed's passing in 2009 Bettie remained in Rancho Santa Fe and continued her frequent travels in search of orchids. In recent years she was often accompanied on these excursions by her close friend and fellow orchid enthusiast, Dr. John Horner of Chicago.Bettie was predeceased by her parents and her brother Joseph Claiborne Cordle Jr. She is survived by her brother Steve Cordle, and by her stepchildren Michael Creutz, Carl Creutz, and Ann Jo Creutz Cosgrove. Bettie was a powerful woman who deeply affected all who knew her. We miss her.From Bettie to her friends and family: ua here vau ia oe.**Tahitian for "I love you" Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ranchosantafereview