Fred Clifton Applegate
December 5, 1945 - October 15, 2020
RANCHO SANTA FE
On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Fred Clifton Applegate, loving husband, and father, passed away in his home at the age of 74.Born on December 5, 1945, in Milford, Ohio, Fred was the son of John Franklin and Hazel Mildred (Kellis) Applegate. After receiving a B.S. and an M.B.A. from Miami University, he served for four years in the U.S. Air Force in Sacramento, CA, becoming one of the youngest recruits to attain the rank of captain. When he finished his service, Fred moved to Chicago, IL to begin his investment management career at Harris Bank. Fred eventually settled in San Diego, CA, and opened his firm Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management with partner Art Nicholas. The firm had meteoric success: in 1989, Institutional Investor magazine recognized Nicholas-Applegate as the most successful firm of the 1980s.Fred loved living in San Diego and fully enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle that year-round sunshine allowed, joining the San Diego Yacht Club and regularly playing tennis and golf. He was also deeply committed to improving the lives of San Diegans, serving on the boards of several local charities, including the San Diego Nice Guys, the San Diego Air and Space Museum, and the San Diego Foundation Board's Investment Committee. He and wife Laura were often seen at philanthropic events around the county, honoring causes from Rady Children's Hospital to Wounded Warriors.A vibrant and engaging person, Fred made wide-ranging and long-lasting connections with friends all over the country. He was fortunate enough to have twenty beautiful years with his soulmate Laura, traveling the world and enjoying great food and wine. Most of all, he loved being surrounded by his family, including daughters, Jennifer and Lori, stepdaughters, Jenny, Erika, and Lydia, and his many grandchildren. His spirit, intelligence, and humor will be much missed by all who knew him.Fred was laid to rest at a private burial at El Camino Memorial Cemetery, with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Nice Guys San Diego (sdniceguys.com
