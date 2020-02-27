|
Rancho Santa Fe Our beloved father and friend James A Sweeney passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020, in Shingle Springs, CA. Jim was born in Rhode Island to Jim Sr. and Ann. Jim received a B.A Economics 52 from Providence College. Jim and Dottie raised their children in Los Altos Hills, CA, where they built the family home.In 1979, Jim built a photographic processing business in Springfield, MA. Upon retiring, they moved to San Diego to be closer to family. In October 2019, they moved to Shingles Springs, where he lived until he passed away. He loved life and generously shared that love with all he met. His passions were family, collecting antique cars, his piano, his businesses, and traveling the world. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; 7 children, Thomas, James III, Peggy, Nancy, Mary, William, and Robert; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and Virginia, his 96-year-old Sister of Mercy. Jim will be truly missed and forever held close in the hearts of his family, and all the many lives he touched. May God hold him in the palm of his hand forever and always, until we meet again.A celebration of James Sweeney's life will be held, Mar 7, 2020, at 2 pm, at the Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the James Sweeney Scholarship Fund. Send donations to the MiraCosta College Foundation, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA, 92056, or call 760-795-6645. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview James A. Sweeney November 17, 1929 - February 13, 2020
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Feb. 27, 2020