Rancho Santa Fe James "Jim" Garnett Torian, 96, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California. He was born on May 12, 1924, in Evansville, Inidana, and grew up with his brother Paul.LTJG Torian served as a gunnery officer aboard the carrier USS Lexington (CV-16) during WWII, then returned to graduate from Dartmouth College in 1945. He met Ariel Tatman while working at her parent's store in Chicago, IL, and they married in 1948.After relocating the family to Rancho Santa Fe, they opened "The Two Goats" in 1959 and enjoyed an active lifestyle with their three children. Retiring in 1984, they enjoyed traveling and playing tournament croquet, often returning with trophies.Jim was preceded in death by his brother Paul, his wife Ariel, and his daughter Ariel Torian Lyon (David). He is survived by his son James Torian Jr., Polly Torian Dozbaba (Richard); five grandchildren, Nicholas, Alisa, Shelley, Christopher, and Ashley, as well as four great-grandsons.A private celebration of life and paddle-out will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen Woodward Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 64, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, or online at animalcenter.org
