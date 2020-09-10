1/
James Long Bittle DVM
Rancho Santa Fe

On August 24, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at home in Rancho Santa Fe, surrounded by family.Jim accomplished much in his 93 years. He was the first ever to receive the UC Davis Alumni Achievement award, honored with the Johnson Medal for R&D in 1976, and instrumental bringing J&J to partnering in funding of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla. His life was celebrated on September 6 at El Camino Memorial, Chapel of the Bells. The family invites you to share a memory @ www.bit.ly/JLB-Life

Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview James Long Bittle, DVM
March 7, 1927 - August 24, 2020

Published in Rancho Santa Fe Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
