Jane Louise MacKinnon September 23, 1924 - April 16, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Jane MacKinnon was not a big fan of death. That fact was apparent in the unbridled joy she felt in living as a spirited daughter, sister, teacher, wife, and mother for many loving and healthy decades. It showed by the way she scorned death when it took her devoted husband, Don, in 2014. She scoffed at death for a long time - well into her 90s - living her life fully and enjoyably, then concluding her life's adventure in independent living at La Costa Glen in Carlsbad, at the respectable age of 94. Part of her joy of living, of course, came from the communities she lived in. Rancho Santa Fe was a relaxed, civilized enclave for her, and she delighted in living here with husband, Don, during 18 retirement years from 1995 to 2012. Jane and Don played golf, enjoyed friends at the clubhouse, and threw a rousing 45th wedding anniversary party featuring Les Brown and His Band of Renown at The Inn in 1997. Jane was one of a kind. As a schoolgirl, she was sent to the big city of Los Angeles from her hometown, Hubbard, Iowa. Her parents' reasons were never clear, but 12-year-old Janey Deardorff left her childhood friends behind in Hubbard, and with her brother, Bill, trekked to California in 1936, to live with an aunt and uncle. She made the best of a tough and challenging life change, and persevered, growing to love the Southland, and attending and graduating from USC, with a degree in Education in 1942. She put her degree in motion by teaching elementary school to a very diverse population of kids at the Vermont School in LA. Eventually, Jane met the love of her life, Don MacKinnon, and married him in 1952, and settled down to a nice life, in a cozy home, at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains in La Canada Flintridge in 1954. Kids came. Scott, Bonnie, and Tom joined the family in the late 50s, and they all worked through the rebellious 60s and 70s relatively unscathed until her three teenagers jetted off to college thereafter. Throughout life, Jane was a lover of language. Never would a grammatical misstep get past her without her necessary correction. She loved kitties. Her beloved kitty, KC, was curled warmly and comfortingly on her lap when she passed away. She loved music and adored Steve and Edie Gourmet, Michael Buble, and admittedly had a little "thing" for Tom Jones in the early 70s. She would always dress impeccably. Often, when Jane and Don were traveling in Europe, their trip was tethered to and sometimes cut short by the draconian necessity of Jane's hair appointments back in LA. It was non-negotiable. Jane wouldn't be caught less than meticulously put together, especially for public events or parties. Often Don would be found waiting for Jane at the kitchen table, bourbon and Seven in hand, and the question would be asked, "Aren't you going to be late?" He would reply, "After 40 years of marriage, I've learned never to rush your mother." In fact, Jane was never rushed. Not even into death. With a full life to her credit, she lived her last hours on a beautiful, sunny San Diego Tuesday on April 16th until she passed away at the very relaxed and considerate hour of 4 pm. Both her sons, Scott and Tom, each held one of her hands, and her kitty slept in her lap until the moment of passing. Daughter, Bonnie, was in San Carlos, atop a hill, praying to the spirit of her father, Don, to reach out to Jane and bask her in the light of the after-life and call her home. It seemed to work. With family by her side, Jane transitioned peacefully and without pain, comfortable to leave behind grateful children, and a life well lived. A heartfelt celebration of Jane's life will be enjoyed by the family, on the San Diego sea, sometime in the coming weeks. Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Apr. 25, 2019