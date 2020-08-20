Janet H. McLaughlin
1933 - 2020
Rancho Santa Fe
Janet H. McLaughlin passed away from complications of Alzheimer's on July 31, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, to Esther and Stan L. Hanssen, she attended New Trier High School and graduated with honors from Wellesley College. In 1956 she married Yager Cantwell and they moved from Kenilworth with their family to Rancho Santa Fe in 1963. Jan is survived by her daughter, Andrea Kazar, son-in-law, Andras Kazar; her son, David Cantwell, daughter-in-law, Teya Cantwell; and her grandchildren, Christine Kazar, Esther Vadon, Hannah Kazar; James Cantwell, Aidan Cantwell, and Sarah Cantwell. Peggy Hanssen, her niece, moved to Jan's house in 2018 upon learning of her aunt's declining health. She lovingly cared for Jan and managed her household during Jan's last years.Well-known and loved in the Ranch community for her excellent baking, Jan distributed gifts of homemade bread and cookies for many years to the Fire Department, the Ranch Post Office, Rancho Santa Fe Association, Rancho Patrol, her bank, Ashley's Market, Chino's and numerous others every Christmas season. Jan was passionate about animals and generously donated to numerous charities dedicated to the conservation and protection of wildlife, domestic pets and any creature unable to defend itself. In the 1960s, with the help of Roger Rowe, she convinced the school district to allow her to teach humane education. As a result, elementary children in the entire district benefitted from her teaching for many years, and she became affectionately known as "The Animal Lady." Jan developed the humane education curriculum for grades K-2, which included teaching youngsters how to love and care for pets, like explaining "which end of the dog to meet and how." For older children, she focused on safety around animals and local wildlife. Sometimes she even brought a black widow spider or a rattlesnake into the classroom.Her compassion for animals also led her to write an article series called Paw Prints' for the Rancho Living Magazine for many years to help animals in the Rancho Coastal Humane Society find homes. An avid swimmer, Jan persisted for years in her efforts to successfully convince the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club to provide an aquatic membership. She swam a mile a day in the Lomas pool until age 80!In 1991 she married Col. Jean W. McLaughlin. After his death in 1999, she remained close to Jean's son, Jeff McLaughlin, his daughter, Mandy Spiller, and her granddaughter, Marisa Anderson. Loved by family and friends, Jan will be sorely missed.There will be a private gathering of immediate family to celebrate her life. In her memory, donations may be made to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe (858-756-4117) https://my.animalcenter.org/give/49430/#!/donation/checkout . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
