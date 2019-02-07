Julie Maureen Barry January 30, 1974 - January 21, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Julie Maureen Barry was my loving wife and incredible mother to our children, Connor, Cole, Kennedy and Kendall. It is with the heaviest of hearts we must share the news that Julie lost her long fight with cancer on January 21, 2019 at the age of 44.She was born in Tucson, AZ on January 30, 1974. Julie was daughter to Janet and Ronald J. Castro and sister to Ronald Castro Jr, Jamie Rausch and Joanna May. She graduated from UCSD in 1996. Julie was the love of my life and always put family before everything. She shared her zest for life with family and friends alike, she kept her loved ones close and made it a priority to "Always welcome" all in the Rancho Santa Fe house that she made our home.Julie was laid to rest in a private ceremony with the family. Her memorial services were held at The Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe, January 26th. All were welcome. "Always welcome".We ask that you refrain from sending flowers and instead consider a donation to the soon to be established Julie Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund - intended to benefit underprivileged youth with a passion for dance. We will share details on how to do so as they become available.We are all heartbroken my beautiful and beloved Julie is gone. She lived her life with joy and passion. We will miss her far beyond words, but her love will endure and the families she so cherished will stay strong, prosper and honor her daily. Julie, I'll love you always. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary