|
|
Larry C. Jhung November 28, 1936 - February 16, 2020 Encinitas Larry C. Jhung, born Chul-ha Chung, grew up in Seoul, Korea, with his parents, Robert and Kyung-Sook Chung, and his three siblings, Elliott, Paul, and Ruth Chung.Larry and his family fled from the Korean War and immigrated to the United States in 1950. He saw the U.S. as a land of great opportunity, even as a teenage war refugee.He worked to put himself through college at the University of Kentucky, where he majored in Civil Engineering. During those years, he also got his pilot's license at Cape Canaveral Air Base in Florida.Larry entered the Air Force in 1960, during which time he earned the NAA Mach Buster pin that was awarded to pilots who flew the F-100 Super Sabre faster than Mach 1.When he left the Air Force, he worked as a civil engineer before becoming an American Airlines pilot. He met and married Paula Jhung (19442019), who was an American Airlines flight attendant at the time. The two were married for 52 years and had two daughters.Larry flew for American Airlines for 35 years, during which time, his flight crews nicknamed him "The Kamikazee" because he was known for his consistent on-time and early arrivals home.Larry was one of the first minority pilots to be hired for a commercial airline. He was also the first minority to purchase property in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where he lived with his family from 19782014. And he was the first minority elected to public office in Rancho Santa Fe after winning a seat on the board of the Rancho Santa Fe Association by one vote, earning himself the nickname of "Landslide Larry". He was an avid soccer player and dedicated youth and adult soccer coach in Rancho Santa Fe, known for his trick plays, booming voice, and competitive but playful spirit on and off the field.Larry was also a Judo black belt, traveler, artist, musician, surfer, public speaker, stock market guru, collector of vintage cars, astronomer, devoted husband, father, and grandfather.He passed away from complications related to vascular dementia in Encinitas on February 16, 2020, and is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Boulder, CO) and Kelley Jhung (Encinitas, CA), sister Ruth Chung (La Verne, CA).Services for Larry will take place Friday, March 27, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Dieguito at 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Mar. 12, 2020