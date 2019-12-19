|
Rancho Santa Fe LaVerne Mary was born in Chicago on November 1, 1929, the second child of Emily and Alexander Gaskin and the beloved sibling of her sister, Dorothy.She lived in the Chicago area until she met the love of her life, West Point Cadet, William Bill' Schlosser. Her marriage to Bill led her on an adventure across the world as his career in the Air Force took them to postings far and wide.After retiring from military life, LaVerne and Bill settled in Rancho Santa Fe in the late 1970s to build their dream home. They quickly became involved in many local activities; LaVerne's primary passion was the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club.LaVerne was predeceased by her husband, Bill,and their son, David, and is survived by their daughter, MaryAnne; their son, Dan, and his family; and their son, Tom, and his family.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe. Viewing at 10 am with Mass at 11 am.May she rest in Christ's peace, His good, and faithful Servant. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview LaVerne Mary Schlosser November 1, 1929 - November 24, 2019
