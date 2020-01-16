|
Margaret Ellen Branscom Carl Rancho Santa Fe Margaret Ellen Branscom Carl, a dynamic force of nature, passed away on January 10, 2020. Born in 1920, in 1948 she married Nathan Emerson Carl, who died in 1988. Margaret and Nate practiced medicine in Los Angeles until 1967 when the family moved to Rancho Santa Fe, where they both continued their medical practices. Margaret retired in 2014 after practicing medicine for 69 years. Margaret shared many passions with Nate, including a love of helping others throughout their medical careers; gardeningorchids, bromeliads and incredible vegetable gardens were favorites; collecting minerals; traveling the world; bonsai; entertaining and "all things Asian." Above all, they loved spending time with their family. Margaret was an astute businesswoman who loved cooking, ikebana, sewing, horseback riding and reading. She had an indomitable will and zest for life. Margaret is survived by her children, Lisa Margaret Carl Bartlett and Scott Emerson Carl; their spouses, George Martin Bartlett and Dinah Lee Carl; her granddaughters, Anne Bartlett Fender and Katherine Bartlett Kimball and their husbands, Christopher Fender and Gregory Kimball, along with her great-grandchildren, Cole, Lane and Vivian Fender and Cora and Dexter Kimball. Alfredo Magana, who worked for Margaret for over forty years, was also a special person in her life. If you wish to make a donation in Margaret's memory, please consider the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center, which she co-founded over a quarter of a century ago and on whose board she served until her death.
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Jan. 16, 2020