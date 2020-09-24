Maria (Marie) Desiderio McEneany
January 20, 1948 - August 21, 2020
San Diego
Maria McEneany's gift to humanity was her dedication to making other's lives better. Her genuine love for people, strong faith in God, empathy, giving heart, and million-dollar smile lit up every room she walked into, making people feel welcome, appreciated, and valued. Past Chair, San Diego County Commission of the Status of Women & Girls; Democratic Party 2017 Volunteer of the Year; Humanitarian Advocate working to End Global Poverty, Stop Human Trafficking of Young Women, Promote Opportunity and Equity, and Shelter Abused Children.Champion for People with Learning Disabilities; Social Justice Activist Committed to World Peace and Protecting the Most Vulnerable; Stewardship Commissioner, Catholic Diocese of San Diego; Successful Small Business Founder; Stewardship Coordinator, St. James ~ St. Leo Catholic Community, Solana Beach.Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA) honored Maria Desiderio McEneany's life by reading her name into the Congressional Record on August 28, 2020. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins also recognized Maria for the many lives she has touched saying, "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Maria McEneany. Maria poured her whole heart and soul into uplifting girls and women, fighting for gender equality, and advocating for victims of human trafficking. I will miss her warm, welcoming spirit and her contagious passion."Only 10 days before her passing, Maria was able to proudly witness the Vice Presidential nomination of Senator Kamala Harris. The San Diego County Democratic Party and Chair William Rodriguez-Kennedy honored Maria with recognition of her incredible advocacy and a moment of silence before 600 people at this year's Annual Roosevelt Honors held virtually online.Maria bravely fought a 4-year battle against several forms of cancer, in addition to lifelong challenges from neurofibromatosis (NF), a condition affecting approximately 1 in 3000 people causing tumors to form on the end of nerves. Throughout her illness, Maria radiated love by her example, always leading and lifting others up with her smile, compassion, selflessness, kindness, thoughtfulness and deep respect for everyone she knew and met. Paul McEneany, Maria's love of her life and amazing and devoted husband of 43 years, is working to create a clinic to help others battle NF. Maria served as Co-President of the Los Angeles Chapter of the National Neurofibromatosis Foundation along with Paul.Maria lived her life vibrantly and worked passionately to make life better for those less fortunate than her, saying at 28 years old, "I refuse to waste a moment of my life." With her welcoming spirit, collaborative style, dedication, and hard work, Maria was a natural leader in everything she did. "From the first time I met Maria, I saw the love, passion, energy and light in her whole being," husband Paul said. "Exceptional just begins to describe Maria."She was a generous, supportive, selfless and compassionate mother to their son Bruce Jay Scott and daughter Sara McEneany Orlando and son-in-law Mike Orlando. Maria passed away in her home in Rancho Santa Fe surrounded by her family, Reverend John H. Howard, CJM, and their beloved family boxer Enzo.Maria grew up in Rochester, NY, attending Mercy High School, SUNY at Buffalo and the University of Rochester. Maria was an advocate for special needs youth and adults for 45 years. She served on several boards at local, state and national levels including The March of Dimes and the New York State PTA, where she fought for the needs of the learning disabled, successfully writing legislation that became law, providing the pathway for diplomas for learning disabled students In 1984, the family moved to Palos Verdes Estates, CA, where Maria initiated drug and alcohol awareness programs, a suicide prevention program, and an accredited peer-counseling program.In 1987, Maria and Paul ran in the LA Marathon. Six miles from the finish line, Maria had an "equipment failure," with one of her running shoes coming apart. She found a nail salon, had them help glue her shoe back together, and completed the race with Paul. She never gave up on anything she did in her life. During the 1992 "LA Riots" after the death of Rodney King, Maria engaged the leader of the CRIPS Gang, convincing him to join her in picking up a paintbrush and mobilizing the community to clean up the graffiti.In 1996, the family moved to Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego County, where Maria worked as a business consultant, event planner, fundraiser, and photographer, along with her vast non-profit and civic activities. .Maria also served on the boards of Jubilee USA, San Diego, an organization building an economy that serves, protects, and promotes participation of the most vulnerable; Live Well San Diego Lions Club; the Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club; Children's Tumor Foundation; and Casa De Amparo, a recognized leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond.Maria believed each of us can make a difference, particularly in the lives of those less fortunate and that it is our obligation to do so. Maria lived her life as a true humanitarian and steward.Maria asked that donations to remember her be made to:The Children's TumorFoundationctf.org/mariamceneany...a
cause that was truly dear to her. Thank you.If you were blessed enough to meet Maria, your life was changed forever, as was ours. We are forever grateful. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ranchosantafereview