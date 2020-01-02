|
ENCINITAS Born on January 18, 1944, Paula Marie Jhung, nee Finlayson, grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts with her parents, Catherine and William, and five brothers, Larry, George, David, Charlie, and Steve. Paula was a flight attendant with American Airlines, where she met her husband, Larry, an American Airlines pilot. The two lived in Rancho Santa Fe, California, with their two daughters, Kelley and Lisa, for 30 years before moving to Del Mar and then Encinitas where she passed away from complications related to Parkinson's disease on November 19.An interior designer and writer, Paula wrote for many magazines, including Family Circle and Reader's Digest. She had her own column, "I Survived Remodeling", in the San Diego Union-Tribune. She also published three books: How to Avoid Housework, Guests Without Grief, and Cleaning and the Meaning of Life.She is survived by her husband, Larry and daughters, Kelley (Leucadia), and Lisa (Boulder, CO).Services celebrating her life will be held at the Self Realization Fellowship in Encinitas on her birthday, January 18. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview Paula Marie Jhung January 18, 1944 - November 19, 2019
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Jan. 2, 2020