Dr. Thomas Joseph Sergott January 17, 1944 - June 19, 2020 Rancho Santa Fe Dr. Thomas Joseph Sergott, a retired plastic and hand surgeon, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, in Rancho Santa Fe at age 76. Tom was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 17, 1944. His father, Edmund Sergott, held a Ph.D. in Economics. Edmund was a speechwriter and also worked on the National War Labor Board established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II. His mother, Monica Sergott, was a psychologist. Tom spent his formative years in Manhattan, where he met his future wife, Ann, in an elevator. He worked in off-Broadway theater production and earned a pilot's license. He graduated in 1977 from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and became a plastic and hand surgeon.Tom studied craniofacial reconstruction as a resident at the University of Miami under the renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. D. Ralph Millard Jr. Tom's studies and fellowships took him and Ann across the globe to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Guadalajara, London, Miami, and California, where he taught medicine at Stanford University. Tom and Ann settled in Rancho Santa Fe, where he practiced medicine for 18 years.After retirement from medical practice, Tom earned his MBA in entrepreneurship from San Diego State University at age 62. In 2012, Tom founded the Sergott Contemporary Art Alliance (SCAA), representing regional artists at fairs across the country. He was an ongoing supporter of the Vista Hill Foundation, a social service organization that helps people with behavioral health conditions.Com
plications from a life-threatening stroke had left Tom in hospital care and long-term rehabilitation for more than a year. On Feb. 24, during his rehabilitation, his wife, Ann, died at age 71 from a rare and sudden bloodstream infection.Both are survived by their three children: Mark Sergott and his wife, Kelly Sergott; Monica Moreland and her husband, Sean Moreland; and Michael Sergott. They are also survived by five grandchildren: Brody, Dane and Brynn Sergott, and Bennett and Victoria Moreland.The family plans to host a joint celebration of Tom's and Ann's truly extraordinary lives in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Encinitas Friends of the Arts or Scripps Encinitas ICU. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
ranchosantafereview