Todd could have been my best friend. I've ridden motorcycles up to Idaho and listened to good music my whole life. And as far as being sensitive, he could have been my soul brother ! I read the entire obituary because it seemed like we should have known each other. I've ridden to Ketchum (Sun City...where all the beautiful people from California moved) and have tons of stories about my travels also. He now knows what it's like to be on the other side and it's probably nicer than what it is here !

ALLEN STANKO