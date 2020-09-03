1/
Todd Anthony Rippo
Todd Anthony Rippo
December 14, 1964 - August 19, 2020
Del Mar
"The edgeThere is no honest way to explain it because the only people who know where it really is are the ones who have gone over..." - Hunter S. ThompsonTodd Anthony Rippo was born on December 14th, 1964, in San Diego California. A true native San Diegan, his early years were spent in Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Mission Hills, La Jolla, Del Mar, and Rancho Santa Fe. He received a bachelor's degree from UC San Diego.Todd was a rock star in every sense of the word. Music was his pulse. He awoke each morning with a song in his head and had an uncanny ability to spontaneously riff remarkable lyrics. Band night with Todd was legendary. His taste in music was original and eclectic. You never knew if Miles Davis, Bowie, or Hiss Golden Messenger would be spinning on his old-school turntable while he enjoyed a cigar. In 2018, Todd released his first album, "Thought I Knew You." This was a compilation of many of his favorite original songs. The album is a raw and soulful glimpse into Todd's captivating mind, his life, and his loves.Todd was larger than life. His remarkable energy captivated all who met and knew him. Todd was always the coolest guy in the room, but not for the reasons one often associates with the word. He was cool because he was both unsettlingly powerful and profoundly fragile all at once. Todd was fearless and brave, yet had no fear of showing you his vulnerabilities. He was the epitome of manliness, yet fostered and proudly displayed his feminine side simultaneously.A beautiful man, he was generous, sexy, elegant, and romantic. Todd was a deep thinker, inquisitive, complex, and clever. He was superstitious, stubborn, spiritual, political and soulful. He was remarkably intelligent, funny, and fiercely loyal to those he loved. When Todd loved you, you felt chosen. He was magic. There wasn't a disingenuous bone in his body. He was a profoundly sensitive old soul.He had a singular, enviable sense of style and impeccable taste. Aside from music, Todd loved art, passionate and creative people, skateboards, dive bars, live concerts, socks, beach walks, leather jackets, a chain wallet, motorcycles, beautiful women, a great cigar, and a "good" margarita. He kept treasures and talismans in his pockets a coin given to him by his Navy Seal friends, a knife from his father, and a Chimayo cross from his sister.Todd loved his home. It was a magical place to gather for sunsets, Todd's "Almost Famous Cookies" and cigar nights lasting well into the night. His house was full of albums, art, trinkets, and mementos from his colorful life - heart rocks, beach glass, cigar wrappers, flowers, candles, pinup girls, musical instruments, interesting books, hot wheels, peanut M&Ms, icons of every sort and a well-adorned jackalope at the top of the stairs.Todd had beautiful, singular friends in this life's journey people that loved him dearly and whose love he reciprocated with equal passion. He had magical stories of traveling the world and told remarkable tales of the characters he met and the music he heard along the way. Todd always said, "I love you." He often cried. Todd greeted you with a bear hug and a kiss. Todd adored his beautiful daughter, "Frankie" Francesca Rippo. She was the light and love of his life. He beamed with pride when she rode on the back of his motorcycle or learned to skateboard, sk,i or surf. They shared a love of music and had their own language. He was so proud to be anywhere with Frankie. Their connection profound, Todd was a "Rad Dad."The Idaho Java coffee shops located in Ketchum, Hailey, Boise, and Twin Falls - are his legacy. It all started with pre-law student Todd studying in coffee shops in San Diego. Todd fell in love with the coffee culture. He bought a motorcycle and took some time off from school to figure out his life. That motorcycle took him out of California and to the front door of what is now Java on Fourth in Ketchum, Idaho. You could be anywhere any random place in the world - and someone would always recognize the "guy from Java." Todd was and still is the heartbeat, soul and rock & roll of this thriving business.Todd passed away in his home in Del Mar, CA, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Todd was proceeded in death by Anthony J. Rippo, MD. He is survived by his daughter Francesca Rippo, mother Madeline D'Atri Rippo, father Rick Maxey, sister Annie "Belle" Rippo-VeneKlasen, brothers Tobin and Josh Rippo, step-brothers and sisters and innumerable in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Todd's departure from this life will leave a lasting void in all our lives. He was the brightest of shooting stars. Fly free, soar with the angels and rock the heavens Todd.

Published in Rancho Santa Fe Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 1, 2020
We will miss seeing Todd’s face at Java.... just won’t be the same. RIP Todd. Sending love and prayers to Frankie and family.
Tiffany
Friend
August 31, 2020
Todd could have been my best friend. I've ridden motorcycles up to Idaho and listened to good music my whole life. And as far as being sensitive, he could have been my soul brother ! I read the entire obituary because it seemed like we should have known each other. I've ridden to Ketchum (Sun City...where all the beautiful people from California moved) and have tons of stories about my travels also. He now knows what it's like to be on the other side and it's probably nicer than what it is here !
ALLEN STANKO
August 30, 2020
This was such a beautifully written piece describing Todd. I send all my love to his family and his daughter Frankie during this incredibly difficult time. Todd was the greatest guy and made living in Ketchum, Idaho so interesting and fun. I'm so sad to know he left this Earth earlier than planned, but I know he'll be looking after his loved ones and sprinkling glitter, rock and roll, and bowls of soul over all of us that are mourning his loss.
Kelly
August 30, 2020
I was management for Todd's store in Twin Falls 18 years ago. He was truly a pleasure to work for and he was a very diverse and eccentric, real person! I was honored to be included in a very special event in his life and will always remember his passion for music and art and the coffee business. Although our wotk relationship ended years ago I will always treasure the time that I worked for him, and knowing him and consider working for Todd as significant part of who I am today. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Geri Helm
Coworker
August 30, 2020
As a close friend of Tobin and family, I grieve with all of you for your loss. Though I have never met Todd and many in the Rippo clan, I pray for you all to find peace.
Dave Bergeron
Friend
August 30, 2020
So sorry for all of you over the loss of Todd. Such a beautiful obituary and feel I knew him, even though I did not, only through pictures. Much love to his daughter "Frankie" and to all the Rippo family...RIP Todd.
Lorrie Lang
Friend
August 30, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful man - Rest In Peace Todd. All my love to Maddie and the family. ♥ Melinda
Melinda
Friend
August 30, 2020
Maddie and family - so sorry about the loss of Todd. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family.
Elisa and Cub
Friend
August 30, 2020
Cudos to whomever wrote this tribute because it surely captures the man.
Last summer in Ketchum stopped in for my favorite oatmeal with bananas and a latte at Java and thought of Todd.
When I was a kid there were lots of very different idiosyncratic people in this world and it added a layer of richness to life. Less so in today's world. Idiosyncratic people like Todd always pay a price for their unique personalities but at the same time captivate those of us who lead a more conventional life.
I suspect that Todd is now sitting in an adirondack chair on a porch somewhere telling some tall tales with Hunter Thompson.
jim roberts
August 29, 2020
Todd will be missed. We both started as San Diegans and ended up Idahoans! When I was a teenager he was like a big brother to me and I will always think of him with gratitude and joy! This is heart breaking.
Hollyn Martin
Friend
August 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
