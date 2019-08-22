|
Colonel Richard D. Mangiarelli, USMC Ret. April 23, 1936 - July 23, 2019 RANCHO SANTA FE Richard D. Mangiarelli passed away on July 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.Richard was a man who loved his country, family, and God. A true Patriot. Richard was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Santo and Giovannina Mangiarelli.He was a graduate of UConn, Pepperdine, and Naval War College.Before joining the Marine Corps, he played pro football in Canada.Richard loved football and was an avid skier, golfer, and all-around sports enthusiast.Richard joined the Marines in 1960, serving 31 years, retiring as a Colonel.In 1964, he married Ann Williams, and they raised their four children in San Diego.Along with his military services, Richard founded several companies and served on numerous boards. He started the Marine Corps Scholarship Golf Tournament for children of fallen Marines.Richard was a compassionate, generous, intelligent, and extraordinary man.In 1993, he met his second wife, Janet, and inherited four stepchildren.In 2007, at age 70, Richard suffered a massive stroke. He has endured these past 12.5 years with dignity and courage. The family wants to thank the staff at Huntington Manor for their compassionate care.Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris.Richard is survived by his wife, Janet, of 26 years; Children: son, Don of Hawaii, daughters, Lisa (Gary) Ogden of Temecula, Maria (Tobin) Rippo of Seattle, Gina (Brett) Bonecutter of Orange County; stepchildren, Don (Missy) of Boise, Chelsea (David) Strong of Salt Lake City, Ryan of Temple, Texas, and Kent (Emilee) of Pocatello, Idaho; and 23 amazing grandchildren; brother, Ron and Sandy of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 11 am, at the Church of the Nativity in Rancho Santa Fe, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.Semper Fi Marine Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ranchosantafereview
Published in the Rancho Santa Fe Review on Aug. 22, 2019