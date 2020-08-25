Scott Cameron

Scott S. Cameron

CUSTER | Scott Stewart Cameron, 51, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Scott was born May 8, 1969 in Hot Springs to Francis and Ilona Cameron and grew up in rural Custer. As a child, he enjoyed time playing in the creek, riding his favorite pony (in full cowboy garb) and rough housing with his three brothers and sister. In his 8th grade year, the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he completed high school at Horizon High in 1987. After, Scott attended Southern Utah University in pursuit of a degree in Art.

Scott's extensive list of hobbies and interests included art, boating, cycling, yard work, and carpentry. Scott continued the family legacy of building and remodeling many of the buildings in and around Custer. He also used his creativity in remodeling the family ranch and raising his children in the place of his childhood. Together, with his wife Debi, they renovated 1881 Bank Building in Custer. It was important to them to keep the building's charm as well as its history while operating a business to serve the community. His last significant project was the remodeling of the home originally owned by the Kothe family. Duly named the 1887 Bank Manor, anyone visiting there was welcome to enjoy the Manor's charm and history. He loved it as he did all of the Black Hills.

Scott's most proud accomplishments were realized through his family. In 2016, Scott married the love of his life, Debi. Together, they worked and played, laughed and cried. They shared trials and tribulations and, in the end…there was nothing but overwhelming love between the two of them.

He is survived by his wife, Debi Cameron; son, Dalton Cameron; daughter, Kaysha Cameron; stepsons, Jesse Cibic, Joshua Wesner; stepdaughters, Alyssa Braband, Miranda Darling, Nicole Sandstrom; mother, Iona McDill; brothers, Jerry Cameron, Horace Steele Cameron, Francis (Teri) Cameron, Russell (Molli) Cameron; sister, Ilona (Bunny) Cameron; nieces and nephews, Cole Cameron, Kaci Cameron, Katy Cameron, Sierra Cameron, Brittany Peters, Horace Cameron, Caven Cameron, Clara Cameron; and grandchildren, Sawyer, Carter, Holden, Chase, Leo, Asher, Indy, and Paisleigh.

Scott's Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the 1887 Bank Manor in Custer. Please plan on gathering with us to share your memorable stories about Scott. Per Scott's request, please bring a beverage of your choice for a toast at sunset. We will be celebrating outside, so please bring a chair.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Scott's name to the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

Family and friends may sign Scott's online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com