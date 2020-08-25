1/1
William Donovan
William 'Bill' Donovan

RAPID CITY | William "Bill" Donovan, 80, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Rapid City.

William David Donovan was born Sept. 2, 1939 in Britton to Edward and Freda Elizabeth (Himes) Donovan.

Bill attended school in a one-room school, Johnson School, where all eight grades were in one room. He attended Hecla High School for four years and graduated as Valedictorian in 1957. He then attended Northern State Teacher's College in Aberdeen. He had his first teaching job in Hettinger, ND, where he taught English and Literature. Bill then taught in Eagle Butte and became the librarian at the reservation until he retired.

Around 1980, Bill spent one summer working with his brother Jerry with Habitat for Humanity building homes in Rapid City.

Bill's hobbies were collecting antiques, loving to read, enjoying movies, cooking and hosting dinners. He loved his family and friends and in return was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley and Betty; and a brother, Bob.

Bill is survived by his elder brothers, Jerry Donovan of San Marcos, CA, and Joe Donovan of Hecla, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Old Storybook Island Shelter, 2911 Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Hecla City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.



Published in Rapid City Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

August 25, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
