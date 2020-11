1937- 2020 Anthony (Tony) Michael Rigano, 83, of Bairoil died November 13. He was born July 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. Memorial services will be held later in Spring/Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tony Rigano Memorial Fund at the Bank of Commerce (Rawlins, Wyoming). Tributes and condolences may be offered online at www.jacobycares.com