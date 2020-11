Or Copy this URL to Share

10/11/1947- 2020 Antonio Leroy Vasquez, 73, of Rawlins died October 28. at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. He was born on October 11, 1947 in Chacon, New Mexico. Rosary and mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Rawlins Cemetery.



