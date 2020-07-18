1/1
Arnester "Peter" Jones
Arnester "Peter" Jones 1927- 2020 Arnester "Peter" Jones peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1927 in Tunes, Texas. He's the son of Willie Johns and RosieLeeLewis. He was a loving brother to many. He married the love of his life Helen Ruth Jones. Together they had ten very strong willed loving children together.

Arnester is survived by his eight of his ten children Nathan Jones Rawlins, Wyoming, Sherry "Sharron" Long Salt Lake City, Utah, Katie Jones Wisconsin, Betty (Jones) Leth NV, Ricky Johnson Bryan, Texas, Robert Jones Missouri, Helen Annette Jones deceased, Gail Jones Rawlins Wyoming, Billie Jones Deceased, Ronnie Jones Utah. He is also survived by his loving inlaws. He is survived by wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

In the late 40's early 50's Arnester moved to Wyoming where he would reside until about 2007 at which time he started to live in Utah. He. worked over 30 years at Rawlins City Water department. In addition to being a hard working man Arnester was a helping hand in his family and community. He was known for giving his last penny to help someone. He loved playing all kinds of cards. Dominos was one of his favorites. He loved driving especially from Wyoming to Texas in all kinds of weather. He loved Texas and his Texas roots. He loved sports particularly baseball. He was into politics and was thrilled when the first black president was elected. The family is immensely saddened by his death, but take solace in knowing his prayers and hopes for them continue to cover the family. Services pending due to COVID-19.

Published in Rawlins Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

