1935- 2020 Ben Vialpando, Jr., 85, of Rawlins died September 4. Ben passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming with family by his side. He was born on January 8, 1935 in San Luis, Colorado. There will be no formal services per his wishes. Family will have a small celebration of life.



