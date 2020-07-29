Benjamin H. Whitfield, Jr. 1947- 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Ben Whitfield of Rawlins, WY, on Sunday, July 19th, 2020, at the age of 73. Ben was born on January 10, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Ben and Lucy Whitfield. He received his master's in education from Ambassador College in 1971 and ultimately operated a State Farm Insurance Agency for 41 years in Rawlins, WY. On June 1, 1969, He married Mary-Pat Wassmer for a loving marriage of 51 years. Together they raised 2 sons, Ben of Novato, CA, and John of Three Forks, MT.
Ben had a passion for serving others. He was actively involved in youth baseball, umpiring, scouting, Wounded Warriors
, Rotary Club, Trout Unlimited, summer youth camps, and faithfully serving God for 55 years. He loved travel and spending time in the great outdoors where he was either hunting, working with his horses, taking a friend down the river, or teaching them the joys of skiing. Above all, he was known for his kindness and ability to work with people of all ages.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Ben, his mother, Lucy, his sister Johnnie-Marie, and his two brothers, Vernon and Robert. He is survived by his wife Mary-Pat, his two sons, Ben and John (Amber), and six grandchildren, Samuel, Thomas, Benjamin, Jack, Abigail and Selah.
A visitation and funeral service was held on Friday, July 24th at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W Pine, Rawlins, WY. Burial was at the Rawlins Cemetery.