Bonnie Sue (Watson) Miller 1954- 2020 Bonnie Sue Watson Miller, 65, died suddenly of natural causes in her Wasilla, Alaska home Tuesday July 28, 2020.
Bonnie was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. She was raised in Rawlins, Wyoming, after the passing of her mother, Eunice Watson. She was the niece of Joe and Lois East of Rawlins, Wyoming. Bonnie graduated from Rawlins High School in 1974 and worked on seismic crews around the state. She married and moved to Cajun Country in Louisiana where she raised her family. She adopted the culture and learned to make the best gumbo and crawfish etouffee, which she loved cooking for friends and family. She lovingly cared for Lois in her later years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanean and Bobby Fontenot; her son, Zachary Miller; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Jane East; her sister, Patricia Martin; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Thomas Turnbomb; and her granddaughters, Lyndsie and Kaitlyn Miller.
Bonnie was retired and was a major contributor to Jeanean and Bobby's new food trailer business. She loved dogs and cats, enjoyed being out among mother-nature, bird watching, planting flowers and taking her grand-dog, Hache Frances for daily car rides and coffee cookies.
Her thoughtful, generous spirit and her behind-the-scenes good deeds will be missed dearly by family, friends and her grand-dog.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to https://www.k9herohaven.org/donations.html