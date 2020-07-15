1/1
Cynthia Marie Kiser
1951 - 2020
Cynthia Marie Kiser 1951- 2020 Services for Cynthia Marie Kiser will be conducted Saturday morning July 18, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by graveside service at Rawlins Cemetery.

Cynthia Marie Kiser was born on April 16, 1951, in Rawlins, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Keith Eugene Eyre and Marie Huggins and sister to Paul Eugene Eyre of Beaumont, Texas.

Cynthia was married to her children's father, Dennie Coy Kiser on Valentine's day- February 14, 1970 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Cynthia died at Carbon County Memorial Hospital, Rawlins, Wyoming on July 10, 2020, at the age of 69.

Cynthia found her greatest happiness in her family. She was a loving and Extremely devoted mother of Amy Eldridge of Casper, Wyoming, Justin Kiser of Elk Mountain, Wyoming, Kyle Kiser of Casper, Wyoming, Amber Winter of Jackson, Minnesota, and Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great grandchildren with another precious Great grand baby on the way.

Cynthia graduated from Rawlins High School, attended cosmetology school, worked for her father, and was employed by Salt Creek Freightway, Colorado Interstate Gas, and currently as the bookkeeper at Dallin Motors.

Cynthia loved to camp and fish at Snowy Range. She loved butterflies, hummingbirds, and the color purple. But her greatest love in life are her children and grandchildren.

Cynthia is survived by her brother, Paul Eugene Eyre of Beaumont, Texas, her four children- Amy Eldridge, Justin/ Shauna Kiser, Kyle/ Kacie Kiser and Amber/ Brent Winter. Her 8 grandchildren- Ross Eldridge, Kate Eldridge, Tyler Thomas, Chance Kiser, Cadence Kiser, Colby Kiser, Analeise Marie Matt and Kendall Matt. 2 Great Grand Children- Benjamin and Olivia Eldridge. She is preceded in death by her children's father Dennie Kiser, Son in law Brian Eldridge and her parents Keith Eugene Eyre and Marie Huggins.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, July 17, 2020, between 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Funeral Home, 702 W. Walnut Street, Rawlins, Wyoming.

Published in Rawlins Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Jacoby Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Jacoby Funeral Home
702 W Walnut St
Rawlins, WY 82301
(307)324-2611
