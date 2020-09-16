Debra Forney 1952- 2020 Passed away Sept 10 in Kingman, AZ, after battling a lengthy illness, with her husband by her side. She is survived by husband of 45 years Ted Forney; brothers, John and Ed Hamill; sons David (Cassandra) Gier, Kenny (Becky) Forney; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was co-owner of Jeffrey Lanes and Spare Room Lounge from 1979 until 1992. Then she worked for Sinclair trucking for 9 years until moving to Arizona.



There are no funeral arrangements at this time. Family gathering to be held at a later date.



