Donald Ray Jones 1944- 2020 Donald Ray Jones, 75, passed away May 7, 2020, in Morrison Colorado.



He was born June 26, 1944, and raised in Elk Mountain, Wyoming, by Jim and Hattie Jones.



Don married Judy (Brewer) Jones, on August 15, 1965, in Hanna, Wyoming.



Don is survived by his wife Judy of 54 1/2 years; 2 daughters, Shelli Bryant (Mitch Banker) of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Kim (Johnny) Maes of Thornton, Colorado; 5 grandchildren, Ashlee Bryant, Jeremy Maes, Devin Bryant, Kaela Maes, and Rachel Maes; 6 great grandchildren, Carmen Archuleta, John Jones, Quintin Pearson, Dayton Pearson, Violet Santisteven, and Jordan Santisteven; Siblings, Jack (Carolyn), Ance (Thelma), Jim (Nellie), Bill (Edith), Dick (Tammy), Dave (LuAnn), and one sister Faye (Ed) Schofield.



He was preceded in death by siblings Kenny (Joan), Warren, Bernice (Merle) Mathewson, Alice (Charlie) Anderson, Margaret (Ike) Powell, Helen (Roy) Gottebuet, and Doris Jones.



Don is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Honorary pallbearers: Jeremy Maes, Devin Bryant, John Jones, Quintin Pearson, Dayton Pearson and Jordan Santisteven.



A memorial will be scheduled when we can be joined together with family and friends in Elk Mountain.



Condolences can be sent to Judy at: 10260 Washington St., #2017, Thornton, CO 80229.



