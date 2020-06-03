Duane Virgil Shillinger 1938- 2020 Duane Shillinger passed away Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He had been in ill health for several years - suffering from recurring vasculitis, heartdisease and kidney failure.Duane was born May 19, 1938 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Merna and Virgil Shillinger. Helived and attended school in Wyola, Montana until third grade when the family moved toSheridan. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and immediately joined the Navy.He served twenty months in North Africa and then was assigned to a ship which gave him theopportunity to visit various ports of call in the Mediterranean. After his discharge he attendedSheridan College and the University of Wyoming. After graduation he went to work at the StatePenitentiary as their first social worker in 1967. Throughout the years he held several positions.He was appointed Warden in 1979, a position he held for the next sixteen years until hisretirement in 1995.Duane was a man of many interests and talents. He authored two books on Wyoming'spenal system and a murder mystery with a sequel. He was involved in ham radio for nearly fiftyyears' operating station NN7H. He loved to bead and made several walking sticks, pipes andother items.After retirement he and Darlene traveled extensively in their R.V. spending some of eachyear in Arizona. He served on the Rawlins Police Commission and served as a bailiff for theDistrict Court Judge, Ken Stebner and Municipal Court Judge, Dave Erickson. Before his illnesshe was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church.He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 63 years; son, Craig (Judy); daughters, Sheri andBonnie; sister, Janice (Jim) Lockhart; brother, Jerry (Terry) Anderson; brother-in-law, DuaneBuchholz; grandchildren: Reggie (Christine), Nyle, and Tori (Tyler) Thomas; and five greatgranddaughters: Madison, Ella and Emma Shillinger; and Valentina and Mila Thomas.He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Wrethel Brotherson and Maude Shillinger ;parents, Merna and Wade Anderson; and Virgil and Margaret Shillinger; and two nephews, KentSchreibeis and Colby Anderson.Services are planned for Thursday, June 25th, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church inRawlins with Pastor Wiley officiating.